In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Nightster
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS