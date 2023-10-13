Saved Articles

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

BMW F850GSAdventure vs Ducati Multistrada 1260 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features

F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Displacement
853 cc1262 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,50017,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
13,25,00017,80,000
RTO
1,06,0000
Insurance
34,5000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,49938,259

