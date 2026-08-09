In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Multistrada 1260
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm