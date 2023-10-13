In 2023 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BMW F850GSAdventure or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GSAdventure Price starts at Rs 13.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GSAdventure in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The F850GSAdventure mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less