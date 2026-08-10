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BMW C 400 GT vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Ninja 1000sx
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc1043 cc
Power33.99 PS PS142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L19 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg238 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet, Multi-Disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forksø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS ProKawasaki Cornering Management Function
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22912,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00011,40,000
RTO
1,00,00091,200
Insurance
31,22931,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53827,387

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