In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Ninja 1000sx
|Brand
|BMW
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS