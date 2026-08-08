In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Zest 110
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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