Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 vs FZS FI V4

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar F250 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Fzs fi v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc149 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,28,900
RTO
11,60310,312
Insurance
9,7923,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,071

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    An EV can catch fire due to multiple reasons
    Electric vehicle fires: investigating the causes and precautions behind
    30 Jan 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 draws power from a newly-developed 164.82 cc engine, while the styling is borrowed from the Pulsar N250
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 & N150 with Bluetooth & new instrument cluster teased
    1 Feb 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch
    31 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     