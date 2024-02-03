In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. Pulsar F250 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Fzs fi v4 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 149 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS