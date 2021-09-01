Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Pulsar F250 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Bajaj Pulsar F250
vs
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc
-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Air Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed
5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
bs6
Starting
Self Start Only
Kick Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,62,310
₹1,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,40,915
₹1,38,726
RTO
₹11,603
₹11,728
Insurance
₹9,792
₹8,360
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,488
₹3,413
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Classic 350
null | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
null | Petrol | Manual
₹1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
