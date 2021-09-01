HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Filters
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,38,726
RTO
11,60311,728
Insurance
9,7928,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,413

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Classic 350
null | Petrol | Manual1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
null | Petrol | Manual1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes