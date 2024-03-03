In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Komaki XGT X4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Komaki XGT X4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. XGT X4 has a range of up to 180-220 km/charge. Pulsar F250 vs XGT X4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Xgt x4 Brand Bajaj Komaki Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Range - 180-220 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -