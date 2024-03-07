Which is the top variant of Komaki XGT X4? The top variant of Komaki XGT X4 is the Advance Lithium Technology.

What are the key specifications of the Komaki XGT X4? The Komaki XGT X4 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 180-220 km, it has a charging time of 8 Hours .

How many variants does the Komaki XGT X4 have, and what is the price range? The Komaki XGT X4 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, 60 V, 35 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Advance Lithium Technology is priced at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Komaki XGT X4? The Komaki XGT X4 is an electric scooter. It offers an impressive range of 180-220 km on a single charge.