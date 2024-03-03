In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X4 up to 180-220 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. XGT X4 vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Iqube electric Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 180-220 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5 Hours