Komaki XGT X4 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.06 Lakhs.
The on road price for Komaki XGT X4 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.29 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Komaki XGT X4 60 V, 35 Ah and the most priced model is Komaki XGT X4 Advance Lithium Technology.
Visit your nearest
Komaki XGT X4 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Komaki XGT X4 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X4 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X4 60 V, 35 Ah ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Komaki XGT X4 72 V, 31 Ah ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Komaki XGT X4 Advance Lithium Technology ₹ 1.29 Lakhs
