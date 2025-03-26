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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Dio 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 69,284₹ 86,733
Mileage70 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc123.92 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
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Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm171 mm
Length
2006 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg104 kg
Height
1100 mm1172 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm708 mm
Width
741 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,6901,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28486,733
RTO
5,5426,938
Insurance
5,8646,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,150

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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