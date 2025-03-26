In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS