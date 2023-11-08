In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less