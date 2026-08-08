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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Platina 100

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Platina 100
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 65,407
Mileage47.2 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc102 cc
Power15 PS PS7.9 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm200 mm
Length
2210 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg117 kg
Height
1070 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc102 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06076,429
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56965,407
RTO
8,9255,232
Insurance
10,5665,790
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,642

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Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
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