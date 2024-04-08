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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc155 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2210 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg141 kg
Height
1321 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm810 mm
Width
806 mm800 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
520 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,69,550
RTO
10,93515,024
Insurance
10,98913,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4094,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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