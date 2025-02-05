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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm1859 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg125 kg
Height
1321 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm805 mm
Width
806 mm712 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km197 km
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 kW
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeTubular & Sheet metal
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTwin telescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMono shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,59,999
RTO
10,9350
Insurance
10,9895,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,561

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