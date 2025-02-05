Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. Everything you need to know

Ola Electric launched the Gen 3 range of electric scooters recently. At the same time, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched its new flagship electric scooter Ola S1 Pro+. The electric scooter has already entered production and Ola Electric is planning to start deliveries of this EV in mid-February. The Ola S1 Pro+ comes as the EV manufacturer's most powerful electric scooter to date incorporating several other changes over its predecessor.

Ola Electric launched the S1 Pro+ at a starting price of ₹1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹1.70 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The scooter is available in two different battery pack options - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.

If you are planning to buy the Ola S1 Pro+ or have already booked it, here are all the key facts about this electric scooter that you should know.