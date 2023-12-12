Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc177 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,35,000
RTO
8,52610,800
Insurance
8,83010,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,369

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
