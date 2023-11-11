In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less