In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs 65,740 (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl.
