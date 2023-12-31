Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs Passion Pro

Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:19.7:1
Displacement
124.45 cc113 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27683,025
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28869,475
RTO
7,5435,858
Insurance
6,4455,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,784

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ola Electric co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the company possibly entering the two-wheeler rental business in tourist cities
    Want an Ola S1 Pro on rent? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal thinks it’s possible
    31 Dec 2023
    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric achieved the 4 lakh production mark in 2 years since operations began at the end of 2021
    Ola Electric hits new production milestone of 4 lakh units ahead of IPO launch
    2 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     