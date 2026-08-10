In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
SR Storm vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-