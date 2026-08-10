Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range180 km
- Charging4.3 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.7 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
|Rs. 94,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|101 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|180 km
|-
|1500 W
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|Revolt RV300VSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|Revolt RV300VSRVX
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|Revolt RV300VSRV400 BRZ
|Oben Rorr Evo
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|250 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|140 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|180 km
|90 Minutes
|9 kW
|Revolt RV300VSRorr Evo
|Oben Rorr EZ
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|52 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|175 km
|2 Hours
|75000 W
|Revolt RV300VSRorr EZ
|Max Power
|1500 W
|Battery Capacity
|2.7 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|180 Km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
Popular Revolt Motors Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Naked Bikes