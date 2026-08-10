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DISCONTINUED

REVOLT MOTORS Revolt RV300

₹94,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Alternatives

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
Revolt RV300vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
Revolt RV300vsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

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Revolt RV300vsRV400 BRZ
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
Revolt RV300vsRorr Evo
Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ

99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Revolt RV300vsRorr EZ
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    180 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.7 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All Revolt RV300 SpecsView specs icon

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Variants

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 price starts at ₹ 94,999 .
1 Variant Available
Revolt RV300 RV300 STD
₹94,999*
65 kmph
180 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 image
Rs. 94,999Onwards--Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes101 kgDiscDiscAlloy180 km-1500 W
Earth Energy EV Evolve ZEarth Energy EV Evolve Z imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards-56 NmSports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy100 km40 min-Revolt RV300VSEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVXRevolt Motors RVX imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-230 NmSports Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy160 km3 Hours 30 Minutes5.3 kWRevolt RV300VSRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZRevolt Motors RV400 BRZ imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
3.752
-Sports Bikes115 kgDiscDiscAlloy80-150 km3 Hours3 kWRevolt RV300VSRV400 BRZ
Oben Rorr EvoOben Rorr Evo imageRs. 99,999Onwards
3.81
250 NmSports Bikes140 kgDiscDiscAlloy180 km90 Minutes9 kWRevolt RV300VSRorr Evo
Oben Rorr EZOben Rorr EZ imageRs. 99,999Onwards
4.510
52 NmSports Bikes148 kgDiscDiscAlloy175 km2 Hours75000 WRevolt RV300VSRorr EZ

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Images

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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Specifications and Features

Max Power1500 W
Battery Capacity2.7 kWh
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range180 Km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Revolt RV300 specs and features

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