Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

94,999* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Specs

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Revolt RV300 starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 sits in the Electric Bikes segment

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Specifications and Features

Kerb Weight
101 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
225 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Hub Mounted
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge
Motor Power
1500 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
180 km/charge
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Expert Review

Revolt RV300 Bike is very good e-bike at an affordable price with amazing features. This bike can cover a good distance.....

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Variants & Price List

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes upto ₹ 94,999 (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 comes in 1 variants. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 top variant price is ₹ 94,999.

RV300 STD
94,999* *Last Recorded Price
1500 W
65 kmph
180 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

