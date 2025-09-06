In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Z H2 Comparison