Ampere Reo or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours.