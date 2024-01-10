In 2024 Ampere Reo or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the T-Rex has a range of up to 35 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less