In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Reo Li Plus has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo Li Plus vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Livo
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-