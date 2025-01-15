2025 Honda Livo to soon launch with new features

2025 Honda Livo will soon launch in the Indian market. The new Livo will come with a new instrument cluster for the rider that will now show realtime mileage, distance to empty and average mileage. Apart from this, the 2025 Honda Livo will also get refreshed graphics to make the motorcycle look modern.

What will power the 2025 Honda Livo?

The 2025 Honda Livo will be powered by a 109.51 cc, single-cylinder air cooled engine that will comply with BS6 emission norms. It produces 8.67 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection and a kick starter as well as an electric starter. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit.

What are the hardware components of the 2025 Honda Livo?

Honda is using a diamond-type from for the Livo that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc in the front or a 130 mm drum. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum.

What is the price of the 2025 Honda Livo?

The outgoing Honda Livo is priced between ₹81,651 and ₹85,651. Both prices are ex-showroom. The upcoming model will be priced slightly higher than the current one.

Honda CBR650R and CB650R to launch soon

Honda CBR650R and CB650R share the same engine.

Honda is currently preparing to launch the CBR650R and CB650R in the Indian market. The previous iteration of the motorcycles were priced at ₹9.35 lakh and ₹9.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. With the new models, the motorcycles will get a price hike. Honda CB650R will be offered in Pearl Smoky Gray whereas the CBR650R gets a Grand Prix Red colour.

Powering the CB650R and the CBR650R will be a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine's power output is around 95 bhp with torque output standing around 63 Nm.

In terms of features, both the motorcycles get all-LED lighting and a new sharper looking 5-inch TFT dash that can be paired with your smartphone using the Bluetooth. The TFT screen can show the usual notification alerts for text messages and calls. There would also be turn-by-turn navigation on offer.

