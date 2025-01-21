2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at 83,080

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Livo commuter motorcycle with a host of upgrades. The 2025 Honda Livo is priced at ₹83,080 for the drum variant, while the disc variant is priced at 85,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi) . The updated Livo meets the latest OBD-2B compliance and gets new colourways and features as part of the latest update. The Honda Livo takes on the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Passion Pro, TVS Star City+, and more in the segment.

Speaking about the updated Honda Livo, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new 2025 Livo. At Honda, we are committed to setting new standards in the commuter motorcycle segment. The 2025 Livo reflects our dedication to delivering a premium experience for our customers in the 110cc category with its vibrant styling and new features. We are confident that the new Livo will strongly cater to the diverse needs of Indian riders."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: