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Ampere Nexus vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Nexus vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Mx3
BrandAmpereKomaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours4-5 Hours

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Left View
Front Break View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km80-90 km
Max Speed
93 kmph80 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Mid MountHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh2.17 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Motor Type
Mid-Mount MotorBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LFPLi-ion
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4134,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,554

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
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Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
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