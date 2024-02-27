HT Auto

ADMS GTR vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 ADMS GTR or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
GTR vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Eco
BrandADMSiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 79,800₹ 81,999
Range60-100 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs.

GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mmWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh1.5 kWh
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56085,795
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80081,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7603,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,844

