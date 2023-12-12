In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Boxer vs W175 Comparison