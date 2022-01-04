Yezdi’s Royal Enfield Himalayan-rival spied ahead of launch

After the revival of Jawa in India, Classic Legends is all set to reincarnate yet another iconic brand name soon. Yezdi is set to jump back into action this January and the company has also almost readied its model lineup which includes the likes of a retro scrambler and an ADV.

Similar Bikes

The upcoming Yezdi ADV (or the Roadking ADV) has now been spotted amidst road tests yet again, and this could be the final testing of the motorcycle before it goes on sale in India later in the coming weeks.

The new ADV will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and as per details revealed in the fresh set of images, the motorcycle will also feature a similar set of exterior features as well. It will be seen kitted with a round headlamp, a tall windscreen, beak-style front fender, jerry can holders, saddles stay, and a rear luggage rack. In addition to that, even the exhaust canister appears to be Himlayan inspired.

At the heart of the Yezdi ADV is likely to sit a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30.64bhp and 32.74Nm. This engine is also seen on the Jawa Perak bobber. However, the company is most likely to tune the engine and transmission to match the adventure credentials of the bike.

(Also Read: Yezdi's first bike in India is likely to be the Roadking ADV)

Moreover, the motorcycle is also likely to be available in two cosmetically-different variants. As far as the launch is concerned, the Roadking ADV is likely to go on sale in India a few weeks after its official debut in January. Expect the official price announcement to happen in February next year.

The company also has a scrambler-inspired two-wheeler in the lineup. It could go on sale in India after the ADV.