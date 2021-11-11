Yezdi's first bike in India is likely to be the Roadking ADV

Yezdi is all set for revival in the Indian market as officially revealed on Wednesday. While Jawa Motorcycles has announced Yezdi's independent operations, the latter has also launched its own dedicated social media platforms.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, recently tweeted that “About time we brought the other brother back.

What say @jawamotorcycles? #Y", building hype before the actual launch (or relaunch) of the brand in the Indian market.

The company has already started testing its products on the Indian roads and a spy image of an ADV prototype from Yezdi can be seen doing rounds on the internet indicating that it is likely to be one of the initial products from the company in India.

The upcoming Yezdi ADV will most likely be sharing the engine platform with the already existing products from Jawa. Thus expect to see a Jawa Perak-sourced 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor on this adventure tourer. The engine has been rated to deliver 30bhp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque on the Jawa Perak. Expect a very similar output on the Jawa ADV as well.

As far as the features list goes, expect the bike to come with full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and a dual-channel ABS. While the hardware components may include wire-spoke wheels, telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock, and disc brakes on both wheels.

When launched, the Yezdi ADV will compete directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike and is also likely to be priced in the same segment as well. More details will break cover in the next few days.