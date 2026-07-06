Yamaha R2 India launch likely on August 27: What we know so far

Yamaha could be preparing to launch a new fully-faired motorcycle in India next month, with the much-talked-about YZF-R2 currently seen as the strongest possibility. The company has sent out a media invite for an event scheduled on August 27, 2026, although it has not officially revealed the product yet.

The timing has added to speculation around the Yamaha R2, a new entry-level supersport motorcycle that is expected to sit above the R15 in the company’s India line-up. The YZF-R2 name has already been trademarked in India. If launched, the R2 is expected to be sold alongside the R15 rather than replace it.

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What engine could the Yamaha R2 get?

The biggest question around the R2 remains its engine. The motorcycle could use a new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of around 200cc or slightly higher. Yamaha has not confirmed the engine specifications, power output or torque figures yet. However, the R2 is expected to offer a sizable step up from the R15 V4, which uses a 155cc liquid-cooled engine.

Where will it sit in Yamaha’s line-up?

The R2 is expected to sit above the R15 range. That positioning could help Yamaha fill the gap between its 155cc motorcycles and larger performance models. The R15 has built a strong following in India, but those who are looking to upgrade currently have limited options within Yamaha’s own line-up. A roughly 200cc R2 could address that gap while retaining the fully-faired R-series formula.

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Expected rivals

If the Yamaha R2 arrives with an engine of around 200cc, it will enter a segment that already has motorcycles such as the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210. Pricing will be important. The R2 will need to justify its premium over the R15 while staying competitive against more powerful motorcycles in the segment.

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