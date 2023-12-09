Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha India offers free RSA to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

India Yamaha Motor (IYM), on Friday, announced a special support initiative for its customers in Tamil Nadu who have been affected by Cyclone Michaung. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the support initiatives will be available for customers in the cyclone-affected Chennai and nearby areas including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 11:19 AM
Yamaha India offers free roadside assistance and other benefits to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Yamaha claimed that the auto company will offer free roadside assistance and check-ups along with flushing of the flood-affected motorcycles and scooters. The two-wheeler manufacturer has said that starting from 8th December 2023, the special service campaign will continue till the end of the month. Besides this, Yamaha claims to offer 100 per cent lube support in case of engine overhauling. The company is promising delivery of parts within 24 hours of the order to the affected customers.

Cyclone Michaung has caused massive flooding in Chennai and other coastal regions across Tamil Nadu. This caused havoc for many vehicles including cars and two-wheelers in those areas. To extend support to the customers of the vehicles, several auto manufacturers including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Audi have already announced supportive measures. Among the two-wheeler manufacturers in India, TVS Motor Company has extended supportive measures.

Now, Yamaha too extended support for its affected customers. The two-wheeler manufacturer has said that all Yamaha customers who have been affected due to Cyclone Michaung can seek free roadside assistance by calling on the dedicated helpline number.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 11:19 AM IST
