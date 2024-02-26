Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team

India Yamaha Motor has announced that the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese manufacturer will now be an official sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the upcoming season. The move deepens Yamaha India's relationship with the factory MotoGP team for the 2024 season, especially with the success of the inaugural Indian GP held in September last year. MotoGP is set to return this year.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, the factory Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry Yamaha India’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ tagline. The line will feature on the front cowls of riders Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins' race bikes. Yamaha’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign was introduced to reignite the connection that the manufacturer has had with young customers in India. It also marked the brand’s focus on the premium motorcycle and scooter segment in the country, moving away from entry-level commuters.

Yamaha India says this is the first of its kind investment by the company to promote motorsports culture in the country

Commenting on the announcement, Eishin Chihana, Chairman - Yamaha Motor India Group said, "IYM is thrilled to become the newest sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. The collaboration not only strengthens our bond with MotoGP but also signifies a new phase of aspiration and enthusiasm for Yamaha enthusiasts in India. By prominently featuring 'The Call of the Blue' logo on Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes, we aim to ignite greater enthusiasm among young Indian fans to embrace Yamaha’s legacy associated with the thrill of racing. This collaboration is a big step in our journey to connect with the youth and Yamaha fans in India."

Yamaha has had a long association with MotoGP, being one of the strongest factory teams in the premier-class championship. Yamaha Racing has a history of over 500 Grand Prix wins and is also an engine supplier to several satellite teams. The team has been behind some of the biggest names in the sport right from Wayne Rainey, Eddie Lawson, Phil Read, Valentino Rossi and now Fabio.

The 2024 Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will be piloted by riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in the upcoming season

Yamaha says the investment in the manufacturer’s MotoGP team is the first of its kind by the brand to promote motorsports culture in India, while also creating more awareness about the company’s technological prowess in the world of racing. The Indian GP is scheduled to take place between September 20-22, 2024, with the action returning to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

