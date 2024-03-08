Yamaha achieves milestone of opening 300 Blue Square outlets in India

India Yamaha Motor India has announced that they have achieved the milestone of opening 300 Blue Square outlets in India. The Blue Square dealerships are high-end dealerships of Yamaha that are supposed to give a premium experience to its customers. The brand launched the 'Call of the Blue' brand campaign back in 2018 and the Blue Square showrooms were part of the campaign which started opening in 2019. The dealerships have a blue theme to represent Yamaha.

The Blue Square dealerships sell recently launched R3 and MT-03. Apart from this, these dealerships also sell Aerox 155, YZF-R15 V4, YZF-R15S V3, MT-15 V2, FZS-Fi Version 4.0, FZS-Fi Version 3.0 FZ-Fi Version 3.0 and FZ-X. There are also three hybrid scooters - Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid. Additionally, these outlets also display Yamaha’s Exclusive range of apparel and accessories. Out of 300 Blue Square showrooms operational across India, Yamaha has 129 outlets in Southern India, 81 in the eastern part, 54 in the western region and 37 in the northern part.

Yamaha Motor has launched the Blue Square dealerships in most big cities. Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, expressed his excitement on this momentous occasion, stating, "It brings me immense joy to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone under 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. Yamaha has achieved the remarkable feat of launching 300 Blue Square showrooms across India. These showrooms epitomize Yamaha's unwavering dedication to providing the utmost customer satisfaction and an unparalleled ownership experience. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our vision of establishing a new standard in sales, service, and customer delight in the Indian market."

“Setting up Blue Square showrooms nationwide is a pivotal aspect of our strategy to position Yamaha as a global brand infused with a rich racing DNA. We are confident that this achievement will fuel the continued expansion of Blue Square outlets, ensuring that every Yamaha customer in India receives the distinguished experience they rightfully deserve from a globally renowned brand like Yamaha", he further added.

