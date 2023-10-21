Meet Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme, the ultimate off-roader from Yamaha

Published Oct 21, 2023

Yamaha has unveiled an off-road versioin of the Tenere 700 in the global market.

It is called Tenere 700 Extreme

The Extreme version comes with several mechanical upgrades over the standard Tenere

It gets fully adjustable 43 mm KYB8 front forks which now have 20 mm more travel than the standard Tenere 

At the rear, there is a KYB rear shock that has 20 mm more travel than the Tenere 700

There is full adjustability on offer as well.

The seat is now flatter and has 20 mm more padding. However, because of this, the seat height has gone up.

There is an enduro-style fender in the front

It also comes with three ABS modes which are switchable from the 5-inch TFT screen.
