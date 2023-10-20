2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme unveiled as off-road focused version

First introduced in 2019, the Yamaha Tenere has created a following around it. Now, the manufacturer has unveiled a new more off-road focused version of the Tenere 700 in the global market. It is called Tenere 700 Extreme and comes with several mechanical upgrades that make it more capable than the standard version. Unfortunately, it is expected that Yamaha will not bring the motorcycle to India.

The Extreme version is fitted with high-specification long-travel KYB front forks with 230 mm of wheel travel. When compared, the standard Tenere 700 has a suspension travel of 210 mm. At the rear, there is a KYB monoshocker that has a wheel travel of 220 mm which is again 20 mm than the Tenere 700. Both suspension units are fully adjustable.

There is a new seat which is a single-piece unit, has a flatter profile and 20 mm of extra padding. However, the seat height now stands at 910 mm which is very high. The ground clearance is rated at 260 mm which should be enough to tackle the worst of terrains.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Yamaha XSR125 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Yamaha XSR155 ₹ 1.40 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Yamaha R7 ₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Yamaha WR155R ₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Yamaha FZ 25 ₹ 1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Yamaha NMax 155 ₹ 1.30 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The 5-inch instrument cluster is positioned vertically and the rider can choose from three different display themes and disable the ABS on the rear wheel or can fully switch it off. There is a new front mudguard which is inspired by Enduro motorcycles. The footpegs are also new, they are made up of titanium. Yamaha says that the new footpegs are 35 per cent larger than standard footpegs and 200 grams lighter.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at MotoGP Bharat, launch in December 2023

The double-cradle frame has not been changed which houses the same engine. It is a 689 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 72.39 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 68 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine features a 270-degree crank and a flat torque curve.

First Published Date: