Review in pics: What's new with the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0
Yamaha FZ-S FI has entered into its fourth generation. With it, Yamaha has updated few things and have added more features as well.
Yamaha updated its FZ-S FI Version 4.0 recently. With the update, the motorcycle got more features and few cosmetic changes as well. The FZ-S FI is quite old at this point but Yamaha does keep updating it with new colour schemes and cosmetic changes so that it can compete in today's day and age.
Cosmetically, the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 now comes with a new headlamp design that uses LED all-around. The low-slung headlamp gets muscular shrouds on the left as well as at the right. They add up to the visual bulk of the motorcycle.
At the rear, there are not many changes apart from the LED turn indicators. Yamaha is also offering new colour schemes and even gold-coloured alloy wheels on few variants. This does help in freshening up the design of the FZ-S FI Version 4.0. However, the design might look a bit out of place considering that the fuel tank is quite bulky and the rear section is slim.
The switch gear quality is quite good and they have a good tactile feel to them. However, on our test unit there was an unven panel gap on the fuel tank which I was not expecting from Yamaha. Otherwise, the headlamp is bright enough to be able to ride within the city limits.
The ergonomics of the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are quite comfortable. The handlebar is wide and falls easily into the rider's hand, the foot pegs are neutral set. Overall, the riding triangle should not be an issue for riding this motorcycle in the city.
The digital instrument cluster shows a gear position indicator, average fuel economy, twin trip meters and real-time fuel economy apart from the usual stuff. There is also traction control on offer which works quite well. However, we would have preferred that Yamaha offered dual-channel ABS instead of traction control.
Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a disc brake at both ends, There is an Anti-lock Braking System on the front wheel which is calibrated well. At the rear, there is no ABS which means it could be locked-up under hard braking.
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The front suspension dampens out bumps in a composed manner but the rear one can be a bit stiff.
FZ-S FI Version 4.0 uses a 149 cc air-cooled engine that produces 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine does hesitate under 3,000 rpm, after which it feels smooth and comfortable. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit which is surprisingly clunky.
