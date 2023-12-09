HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Offers Free Roadside Assistance, 24x7 Helpline And Other Benefits To Help Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

Renault India has announced support for its customers in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh who have been affected by Cyclone Michaung. The French automaker announced free roadside assistance for the affected customers, while it also launched a 24x7 helpline among other benefits. The automaker also claimed that it had initiated SMS alerts and company app notifications prior cyclone to inform its customers about vehicle safeguarding measures.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault Kiger Triber Kwid Urban Night
Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
Renault Kiger Triber Kwid Urban Night
Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.

Over the last two days, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota, Jeep, and Audi have announced supportive measures for their respective customers who have been affected by the cyclone. Now, Renault has joined the list as it has announced a comprehensive support initiative for its customers.

Also Read : Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods

Watch: Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review

The car manufacturer in an official release has said that it is offering roadside assistance to help customers transport their vehicles to the nearest dealerships free of cost. The company also claimed that it would reimburse the towing costs incurred by customers who independently arranged for transporting their vehicles. Renault claims to have deployed an additional fleet of 15 towing trucks throughout Tamil Nadu to prioritise recovery of flood-affected vehicles. Also, it has set up a 24x7 helpline ensuring the customers prompt and efficient assistance.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the measures taken, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said the automaker has pledged to provide robust support to its customers affected by the Chennai floods. “During these hard times, Renault India, in solidarity with other OEMs, provides robust support to our customers affected by the Chennai floods. Our all-encompassing initiatives, spanning proactive communication and hands-on assistance, underscore our unwavering commitment to offering 24/7 aid to our customers in Tamil Nadu. Renault India will continue to remain vigilant, continuously monitoring the situation and adjusting our efforts to address the changing needs of the community and our customers. We stand united in these challenging times," he added.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Tata Hyundai Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Kiger Kwid Triber Renault Triber

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.