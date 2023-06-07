Updated Hero Xtreme 160R launch on June 14, major upgrades planned

Hero MotoCorp has dropped the teaser for a motorcycle that will arrive on June 14, 2023. The two-wheeler manufacturer has shared only a glimpse of the motorcycle on social media but it’s likely that the upcoming offering will be the new Hero Xtreme 160R with a host of upgrades. Hero’s 160 cc sports commuter was recently spotted testing with a bunch of upgrades and it’s likely that this version will see all those upgrades making it a formidable rival in the segment.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was first announced in 2020 and this will be the motorcycle’s first major upgrade since launch. Apart from the engine receiving OBD compliance, the motorcycle is expected to arrive with USD front forks instead of the telescopic forks seen on the current motorcycle. The updated Xtreme 160R is also expected to arrive with a revised instrument console, new colour options, as well as Bluetooth connectivity that could bring in turn-by-turn navigation as well. The same is already available on the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 variant and it would only make sense to make it standard on the motorcycle.

Another upgrade likely is the engine being updated to a four-valve unit replacing the current two-valve setup. This would also mean a bump in performance numbers on the Hero Xtreme 160R. The current 163 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine present makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Certain reports also claim of the engine receives oil cooling but we will have to wait and see if that makes it to the motorcycle.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is presently priced from ₹1.18 lakh, going up to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the variant. Expect the motorcycle to see a price hike of ₹10,000-15,000 for all the big and small upgrades when it arrives. The Xtreme 160R competes in a crowded segment that has some exceptional offerings including the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Suzuki Gixxer and the like.

Not just the new Xtreme 160R but Hero MotoCorp has a bunch of new offerings planned in the second half of the year. One of these new models is expected to be the new Karizma XMR 210 which has been rumoured for a while now. We hope to learn more about these models in the days to come. Keep watching this space.

