2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Which 160 cc motorcycle to buy?

Bajaj Auto recently updated the NS line-up of Pulsars. Only the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160 were updated. This means that at least both these motorcycles will continue to stay on sale despite the new-gen Pulsars being introduced in the Indian market. One of the rivals to the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is the Hero Xtreme 160R. Here, is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Looks

While both motorcycles are naked streetfighters, it is the Pulsar NS160 with a more aggressive look and stance. However, the design of the Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age against its rivals. But at the end of the day, design and looks can be subjective so people have different opinions on it.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Specifications

The Pulsar NS160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R. It produces 16.96 bhp and 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, the Xtreme 160R produces 15 bhp and 14 Nm. The Pulsar uses an oil-cooled engine whereas the Xtreme 160R uses an air-cooled engine. The gearbox on both motorcycles is a 5-speed unit.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Hardware

Bajaj has upgraded the front suspension of the Pulsar NS160. It now comes with 33 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The perimeter frame has not been changed. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

The Xtreme 160R uses a tubular diamond frame and it is suspended by 37 mm telescopic forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are being performed by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Features

The Xtreme 160R comes with LED lighting, a USB charger, a digital instrument cluster with brightness control and Hero Connect also. The Pulsar NS160 still uses halogen lighting but the instrument cluster has been updated to show distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, a gear position indicator and average fuel economy.

Also Read : 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹ ₹1.35 lakh. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R costs between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: