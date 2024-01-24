Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India: Five key highlights

After conquering the commuter motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp has been constantly working on its effort to become a major player in the premium category. The latest from the brand comes in the form of Xtreme 125R, which has been introduced alongside the Mavrick 440 , which is slated to be the new flagship product from Hero MotoCorp.

No wonder, the Hero Xtreme 125R ushers in a new direction taken by the homegrown two-wheeler giant in the 125 cc commuter motorcycle space. With the Xtreme 125R, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to lure the young and aspirational generation of consumers who seek a motorcycle that looks appealing, while packing punchy and powerful performance without sacrificing much on fuel economy. In a nutshell, the Hero Xtreme 125R comes re-energising the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment and competing with the TVS Raider 125, which is its closest rival.

Watch: Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: Highlights

Here are the top five highlights of the Hero Xtreme 125R.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Fresh design

The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with youthful and contemporary styling, which is a major departure from the brand's signature commuter motorcycle designs. Some of the design elements of the all-new motorcycle include an aggressive headlamp with LED position lights, a chunky fuel tank flanked by the tank shrouds, a sleek tail section, stubby exhaust and multi-spoke wheels.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Colours

Hero MotoCorp claims the motorcycle comes with colours that appeal to young consumers with an energetic look. The Hero Xtreme 125R comes available in three different colour options: Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red and Stallion Black.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Features

The Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle comes with an all-LED lighting setup that enhances its style and premium quotient. It also features an LCD instrument cluster. It seems the Hero Xtreme 125R comes with a host of design elements that have been plucked from its bigger sibling Hero Xtreme 160R.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Powertrain

Hero MotoCorp has given the Xtreme 125R a completely new engine. This 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and capable of churning out 11.5 bhp of peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque. Her MotoCorp also claims that this engine is capable of offering 66 kmpl of mileage.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Brake and suspension

The Hero Xtreme 125R is built on a steel diamond frame. For suspension duty, it gets a 37 mm telescopic front fork and rear monoshock absorber sourced from Showa. Interestingly, this is currently the only 125 cc motorcycle in India with a monoshock absorber at the rear after the TVS Raider 125. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with MRF tyres. Hero claims the 120-section rear tyre is the widest in its class. For braking purposes, the bike gets a disc at the front and a drum unit at the back. Ensuring more efficient braking performance is an Integrated Braking System (IBS), while the top variant gets single-channel ABS.

