Hero Xtreme 125R is the latest rival to Honda Shine

The Xtreme 125R is the newest motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp.
It will compete against the Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Honda Shine, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.
The Xtreme 125 is offered in two variants - IBS and ABS. They are priced at ₹95,000 and ₹99,500. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The engine on duty is a single-cylinder, counterbalanced unit.
It churns out 11.39 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting, a projector headlamp and hazard lights.
There is also a negative LCD instrument cluster on offer.
Hero MotoCorp is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 66 kmpl.