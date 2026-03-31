Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 appears to be nearing its India comeback, with fresh units spotted at dealerships ahead of an official launch. The sighting points to Bajaj Auto preparing to reintroduce the updated version of the motorcycle in the competitive 180 cc segment, reviving a nameplate that once held a strong position in the brand’s performance commuter range.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Updated design direction

The latest version adopts the brand’s Classic Pulsar styling seen on the updated Pulsar 150. The showcased unit features a black finish with red and grey graphics, along with a sculpted fuel tank and sporty body panels. A sharp tail section and a clear “180" badge confirm its identity. Overall, the design remains familiar but appears refreshed to align with newer models in the lineup. In another video posted on the same YouTube channel, a new green shade is visible.

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Bajaj Pulsar 180: New lighting and features

One of the key visual changes is the redesigned LED headlamp, which gives the bike a more modern look. LED turn indicators have also been added. The motorcycle is expected to feature a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, likely offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation in higher variants, bringing it closer to current segment expectations.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Hardware and road presence

The spotted model is equipped with rear disc brakes and 17-inch alloy wheels. A larger blacked-out exhaust adds to the motorcycle’s visual mass, with styling similar to the unit seen on the Pulsar 220F. These updates contribute to a more muscular stance compared to its earlier version.

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Bajaj Pulsar 180: Engine and performance

Mechanically, the Pulsar 180 is expected to retain its 178.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor will likely be updated to meet current emission norms and support E20 fuel. The previous model produced around 16.8 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox, and similar output figures are anticipated.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Launch timeline and positioning

With units already reaching dealerships, an official launch is expected soon. Pricing is likely to be positioned between the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F. The model will compete with rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 180 while also appealing to buyers who prefer the traditional Pulsar design over newer-generation alternatives.

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