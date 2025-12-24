Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched a new update for the Pulsar 150 , introducing new variants to the range starting from ₹1,08,772 (ex-showroom). The streetbike remains mechanically identical to the other variants and retains its classic silhouette and sporty design while putting on function and cosmetic upgrades to increase functionality and remain competitive within the market.

The Pulsar 150 has been updated with an LED headlamp unit as well as LED blinkers, enhancing visibility through any range of riding conditions. The motorcycle continues to feature a halogen taillamp. Bajaj has further updated the Pulsar 150’s colour options and graphics for a sportier look, while leaving its inherent characteristics unchanged. There is also a new dark green colour with bright orange accents, which can be had on the twin-disc variants.

The new Pulsar 150 starts from ₹1,08,772 for the Single Disc (SD) variant. The Pulsar 150 SD UG is listed at ₹1,11,669, while the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc (TD) UG can be had at ₹1,15,481. All aforementioned prices are the ex-showroom rates.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Powertrain and hardware

Bajaj has refreshed the Pulsar 150’s colour options and graphics while retaining its familiar design

The Pulsar 150 derives its power from a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It makes 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms. This engine is capable of delivering an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 47.5 kmpl.

The engine is housed within a double cradle frame supported by telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks. Braking duties are carried out by a 260 mm front disc and a 230 mm disc at the rear for the top-spec Twin Disc variants. The rear brake is a 130 mm drum on the Single Disc variant. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Features

With its 2024 update, the Pulsar 150 was fitted with a new digital cluster, similar to the units on the Pulsar N150 and N160. The cluster displays all essential ride data, including gear position, real-time fuel efficiency, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, and a digital clock. It further supports Bluetooth connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect app, enabling call and notification alerts.

First Published Date: