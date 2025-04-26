2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted ahead of launch. Here's what is new
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets new features but there are no cosmetic and mechanical changes.
Bajaj Dominar 400 in Charcoal Black paint scheme. It will continue to come with touring mods that were added with the previous update.
Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the 2025 Dominar 400 in the Indian market. The updated model was spotted recently at a dealership which means that the launch and deliveries should happen soon. We can expect the pricing of the 2025 Dominar 400 to come soon.
