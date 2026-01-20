2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 Pulsar 125 in India, bringing a facelift to its most affordable Pulsar. Prices start at Rs. 89,910 (ex-showroom) for the single-seat version, while the split-seat variant is priced at Rs. 92,046 (ex-showroom).

The update focuses largely on design and lighting changes, while the mechanical package remains the same as before. The Pulsar 125 continues to aim at buyers looking for a sporty commuter without moving into higher-capacity territory.

2026 Pulsar 125: What's new?

The biggest change for 2026 is the addition of LED lighting. The motorcycle now gets a new LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators. These replace the halogen units seen earlier and subtly update the bike’s front-end look.

Bajaj has also refreshed the colour options and graphics across the range. The Pulsar 125 is now offered in shades such as Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige. These updates are available on both the single-seat and split-seat versions.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak C25 launched in India, prices start at ₹91,399

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Engine and hardware

Under the bodywork, the Pulsar 125 carries over the same 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine. It produces 11.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. Braking hardware includes a 240 mm front disc and a rear drum brake.

Also Read : Bajaj offers up to ₹7,000 benefits as Pulsar completes 25 years in India

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Features

Feature-wise, the Pulsar 125 continues with a fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. A USB charging port is also part of the standard equipment list, adding everyday convenience.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Availability

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships nationwide. With this update, Bajaj has kept changes limited to styling and features, while retaining the familiar mechanical setup that has defined the model so far.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: