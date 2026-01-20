HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 89,910

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2026, 16:05 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 Pulsar 125 in India with LED lighting, refreshed colours, and unchanged mechanicals, priced from Rs. 89,910.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
View Personalised Offers on
Bajaj Pulsar 125 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 Pulsar 125 in India, bringing a facelift to its most affordable Pulsar. Prices start at Rs. 89,910 (ex-showroom) for the single-seat version, while the split-seat variant is priced at Rs. 92,046 (ex-showroom).

The update focuses largely on design and lighting changes, while the mechanical package remains the same as before. The Pulsar 125 continues to aim at buyers looking for a sporty commuter without moving into higher-capacity territory.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹79,048
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour X (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour X
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹82,967
Compare
View Offers
Hero Super Splendor Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon69 kmpl
₹86,128
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon63 kmpl
₹90,498
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon64 kmpl
₹83,251
Compare
View Offers

2026 Pulsar 125: What's new?

The biggest change for 2026 is the addition of LED lighting. The motorcycle now gets a new LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators. These replace the halogen units seen earlier and subtly update the bike’s front-end look.

Bajaj has also refreshed the colour options and graphics across the range. The Pulsar 125 is now offered in shades such as Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige. These updates are available on both the single-seat and split-seat versions.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak C25 launched in India, prices start at 91,399

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Engine and hardware

Under the bodywork, the Pulsar 125 carries over the same 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine. It produces 11.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. Braking hardware includes a 240 mm front disc and a rear drum brake.

Also Read : Bajaj offers up to 7,000 benefits as Pulsar completes 25 years in India

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Features

Feature-wise, the Pulsar 125 continues with a fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. A USB charging port is also part of the standard equipment list, adding everyday convenience.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Availability

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships nationwide. With this update, Bajaj has kept changes limited to styling and features, while retaining the familiar mechanical setup that has defined the model so far.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2026, 16:05 pm IST
TAGS: bajaj pulsar 125 bajaj pulsar 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.